SIU Board of Trustees to vote on new system president

Daniel F. Mahony, currently the president of Winthrop University in South Carolina, has been selected to serve as president of the Southern Illinois University System.
Missouri’s Operation Game Thief (OGT) is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of poachers that shot a female adult elk and left it for dead November 18 in Carter County.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul wants to combat the rising debt load for college students by allowing them to dip into retirement accounts to help pay for school or pay back loans.
As deer season comes to an end, we look at a few unique recipes for your fresh venison.
A cold, frosty morning will make way for a milder afternoon as wind turn out of the south and west. Allow a little extra time if you park outside Tuesday morning as there's a lot of frost on the car windshields.
What happens here, stays here. That's been the catchphrase Las Vegas has used to lure in tourists for nearly two decades. But now the slogan could be a thing of the past.
Advocates say they want a better, safer place for the pets.
The holiday decorations growing old and tired in your storage closet can be swapped out for other knick knacks Saturday at the Carbondale Public Library's first Holiday Decor Swap.
For this week's WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week, we move from the football field to the basketball court.
A woman finds her engagement ring that had been lost for over 25 years.
