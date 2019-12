CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Take a trip back in time with the Harrison Bruce Historical Village's fourth annual Christmas Stroll.

You can join costumed villagers for a Yuletide walk through southern Illinois in the 1800s. It is Sunday, December 8, from 2-4 pm on the John A. Logan campus. There will be music, sweet treats, heirloom seed packets from the village gardens, local farmers displaying their wares, children's crafts, and a visit from St. Nicholas. The event is free and open to the public.