Man dressed as Chicago officer robs currency exchange store - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man dressed as Chicago officer robs currency exchange store

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a man dressed as a Chicago police officer robbed a currency exchange after barging into the store and telling an employee he was armed.

Chicago police say the man entered the store Monday night in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood wearing a Chicago Police Department uniform, including a baseball cap, long-sleeve button-up shirt and reflective vest. He was also wearing a surgical mask.

Police say the man approached a 22-year-old woman who worked at the store, implied that he had a gun and announced that it was a robbery.

The woman gave the robber an unknown amount of cash inside a bag, and the man fled.

Police were searching for the robbery suspect.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.