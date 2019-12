CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's that time of year again where local choirs are getting ready for their Christmas shows. Marion High School will hold its annual Madrigal Dinner next weekend.

Showtimes are December 13 & 14 at 7:00 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Tickets are $20.00 and will include Renaissance music and a three-course meal with assigned seating. For more information contact MHS Choir Director Jamie Adams at jadams@marionunit2.org.