Man shot, killed inside St. Louis area Waffle House - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man shot, killed inside St. Louis area Waffle House

Posted: Updated:

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting inside a Waffle House restaurant in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County police say the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in Berkeley. The shot came from outside and shattered a window. The victim was believed to be around 20 to 30 years old. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police released no description of a suspect.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.