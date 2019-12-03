Divers to again search river for missing Chinese woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Divers to again search river for missing Chinese woman

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Divers are again searching a river in central Missouri as they look for a Chinese woman who has been missing since October.

The latest search of the Lamine River in Cooper County is scheduled for Tuesday. The Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team said in a Facebook post that it also searched the river last week for Mengqi Ji Elledge but didn’t find her.

Her husband, Joseph Elledge, has been identified as a suspect. The couple has a 1-year-old daughter.

He isn’t charged in her disappearance but is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of child endangerment and abuse. Charging documents say the abuse occurred in February, and the girl's mother wanted to notify the police at the time, but she gave him another chance after he promised he wouldn’t do it again.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.