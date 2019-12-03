Cold & frosty morning, but temperatures bouncing back Tuesday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold, frosty morning will make way for a milder afternoon as wind turn out of the south and west.

Allow a little extra time if you park outside Tuesday morning as there's a lot of frost on the car windshields.

A weak upper-level disturbance will bring clouds in for the afternoon, but rain is not expected.

Wednesday will be the "pick of the week" with sunshine and temperatures bouncing back into the 50s!

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on when to expect more rain on News 3 This Morning.