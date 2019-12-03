Cold & frosty morning, but temperatures bouncing back Tuesday af - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cold & frosty morning, but temperatures bouncing back Tuesday afternoon

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold, frosty morning will make way for a milder afternoon as wind turn out of the south and west. 

Allow a little extra time if you park outside Tuesday morning as there's a lot of frost on the car windshields. 

A weak upper-level disturbance will bring clouds in for the afternoon, but rain is not expected. 

Wednesday will be the "pick of the week" with sunshine and temperatures bouncing back into the 50s!

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on when to expect more rain on News 3 This Morning. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.