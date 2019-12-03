Kentucky attorney gets domestic violence prevention grant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky attorney gets domestic violence prevention grant

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county attorney has received a federal grant to fund work with domestic violence victims in Louisville.

The grant for approximately $176,000 from the federal Victims of Crime Act will go toward funding three victim advocates in Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell’s office. O’Connell said in a statement that one of the advocates will focus on victims who are at high risk of deadly abuse.

A nearly $24,000 increase in the grant this year will go toward training for intimate partner/family violence, interpreter services and increased pension obligations.

It was one of four federal grants totaling $1.5 million announced Monday by political leaders in Louisville. The awards included a $750,000 Improving Criminal Justice Responses award, which will partially go toward training prosecutors and advocates in the county attorney’s office.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.