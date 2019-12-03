Kentucky attorney gets domestic violence prevention grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky county attorney has received a federal grant to fund work with domestic violence victims in Louisville.

The grant for approximately $176,000 from the federal Victims of Crime Act will go toward funding three victim advocates in Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell’s office. O’Connell said in a statement that one of the advocates will focus on victims who are at high risk of deadly abuse.

A nearly $24,000 increase in the grant this year will go toward training for intimate partner/family violence, interpreter services and increased pension obligations.

It was one of four federal grants totaling $1.5 million announced Monday by political leaders in Louisville. The awards included a $750,000 Improving Criminal Justice Responses award, which will partially go toward training prosecutors and advocates in the county attorney’s office.

