Carbondale Public Library invites residents to swap holiday decorations

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The holiday decorations growing old and tired in your storage closet can be swapped out for other knick knacks Saturday at the Carbondale Public Library's first Holiday Decor Swap.

On Friday, folks are invited to drop off decorations in good condition like trees, lights, ornaments and figurines. Those who donate will receive a ticket for an early-bird shopping pass through the holiday haul Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to get first picks.

The program's coordinator said reusing and recycling decor is an environmentally sound way to reduce waste during the holiday.

"I'm interested in ways that we can reuse and kind of help people in our community to get what they need without necessarily having to buy it to help reduce consumerism," Jennifer Robertson said.

You can drop off items from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday. The leftover decor is open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. All items are free for pick-up.