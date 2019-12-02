Carbondale Public Library invites residents to swap holiday deco - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale Public Library invites residents to swap holiday decorations

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The holiday decorations growing old and tired in your storage closet can be swapped out for other knick knacks Saturday at the Carbondale Public Library's first Holiday Decor Swap.

On Friday, folks are invited to drop off decorations in good condition like trees, lights, ornaments and figurines. Those who donate will receive a ticket for an early-bird shopping pass through the holiday haul Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to get first picks.

The program's coordinator said reusing and recycling decor is an environmentally sound way to reduce waste during the holiday.

"I'm interested in ways that we can reuse and kind of help people in our community to get what they need without necessarily having to buy it to help reduce consumerism," Jennifer Robertson said.

You can drop off items from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday. The leftover decor is open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. All items are free for pick-up.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.