Humane Society of Southeast Missouri needs your help

(WSIL) -- Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday and one animal shelter is in desperate need of your help. Their building is falling apart and advocates say they want a better, safer place for the pets.

"The building that we're standing in now is literally falling apart around us. It is duct taped and wire tied shut," explains Tracy Poston, executive director for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

Conditions at the shelter are no longer safe for the animals.

"We have some mold issues, and the kennels are always wet, which is not great, so the water will seep back up through the concrete floor. They're literally falling apart, which you know the dogs are catching their paws on the end of the chain length, and you know, it's just not okay."

Despite the crumbling building and overcrowded shelter, Poston says they take every animal they can.

"Even when it's falling apart, because we take in 3,000 animals a year, we have to utilize every space. We don't have dedicated office space right now. We have three dogs behind the desk. We use every space, and we make it work, but we want to do better for the animals."

This Giving Tuesday the shelter is trying to raise $35,000 for a new Humane Education and Adoption Center.

Poston states, "It's going to be a whole new thing, not only for our pets, but for the community. We're going to have space where there's going to be humane education for children, the conditions for the animals, I mean, we can't even hardly imagine. It's going to be so great."

The total cost of the building will be over $3 million, averaging $31 per square foot per animal, due to special plumbing and ventilation needs.

"I know it's a little mind blowing, it is for us too, but we want to make sure that the building that we build is going to last for the next 50 years. So we've got to really think about the future, and the board certainly has done that and made sure that we have appropriate plans to do that."

Every dollar donated up to $35,000 will be matched during the Giving Tuesday campaign, thanks to JSE Surplus and the Purina Foundation. If you wish to donate, visit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Facebook page or click here.