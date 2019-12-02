Schedule change: Candy Cane Lane featured tonight on "Great Christmas Light Fight"

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Candy Cane Lane will make its national debut tonight.

The holiday lights display will be featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The segment was slated to air December 9. Marilyn Murphy with Candy Cane Lane tells News 3 she received word today about the change in scheduling.

Earlier this month, owner Tim Murphy became sick and was concerned he wouldn't be able to set up the annual display. A group of students from West Frankfort High School stepped in and helped set up the decorations.

"The Great Christmas Light Fight" airs 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. tonight on WSIL.