Man pleads guilty to illegal possession of 15 firearms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 28-year-old Missouri man who illegally bought 15 firearms after denying he used drugs pleaded guilty to two federal charges.

Jay Miller, of Lee’s Summit, pleaded guilty Monday to illegally possessing firearms and to making a false statement on a federal form in order to buy the weapons.

Federal prosecutors say Miller used heroin and other controlled substances, which made it illegal for him to own firearms. He also lied about his drug use on a federal from in order to buy a firearm.

Miller admitted that he bought, or tried to buy, more than 15 firearms from five licensed firearms dealers from September 2016 to March 2018.

Law enforcement officers responded to several disturbances involving Miller, including one in 2016 at the Independence Mall and three at his home.

