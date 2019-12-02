Beshear selects Adkins, Coleman for key administration jobs

Gov.-elect Andy Beshear selected longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins, his former political competitor, to serve as his senior adviser in the latest round of personnel decisions on Monday, which included an expanded role for Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman
The 29th annual Lights Fantastic Parade is set for Saturday December 7 in Carbondale.
WSIL - We might only see a little sun on Tuesday but dry skies are expected. ...
Deer hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season. That number is down more than 8,000 compared to 2018.
Gloomy and cold for Monday. We're tracking a few light snow showers, flurries, and drizzle through much of the morning, but otherwise cloudy and temperatures hovering in the mid 30s through much of the day.
One person is dead following a crash on Gorham Road in Jackson County.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The city opened its new Warming Center to help neighbors in need during the colder months.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Families were able to step back into time at the 7th annual Old Fashioned Christmas in Pinckneyville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Traffic on Interstate 57 is being diverted off at Exit 71 for Benton and West City following an incident with a semi.
