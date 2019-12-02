Lights Fantastic Parade will impact traffic in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The 29th annual Lights Fantastic Parade is set for Saturday December 7 in Carbondale.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue and around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets to Main Street.

Free shuttle rides will be provided to the downtown from Murdale Shopping Center and University Mall. Buses will pick up passengers every 15 minutes between 4-6 p.m. Buses will return passengers following the parade.

News 3's Dave Davis will be the co-emcee of the event.

The parade will cause some roads in Carbondale to shut down. You can find more information here.