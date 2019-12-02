University of Illinois joins campaign against climate change - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Illinois joins campaign against climate change

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois has joined more than 200 higher-education institutions worldwide in a letter declaring a “climate emergency” ahead of a major United Nations global warming conference in Madrid.

The “SDG Accord” is an effort by colleges and universities to support global sustainable development goals and urge action to prevent climate change.

The News-Gazette reported on Sunday that the university system’s president, Tim Killeen, signed on to the plan. The strategy includes mobilizing more resources for “action-oriented” studies, going “carbon neutral” by 2030 or 2050, and expanding environmental and sustainability education.

The U.N.’s 25th Conference of the Parties, or COP25, began on Monday. Delegates are gathering for the two-week, international climate summit aiming to put the finishing touches to rules governing the landmark 2015 Paris accord.

