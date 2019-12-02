Couple dry days coming up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Couple dry days coming up

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - We might only see a little sun on Tuesday but dry skies are expected.  The next chance of showers appears Thursday night in the forecast leaving us a couple days to dry out from heavy rain over the past weekend.  Late week temperatures should be slightly warmer than seasonal.

Jim has the latest forecast on News 3 this evening. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Couple dry days coming up

    Couple dry days coming up

    Monday, December 2 2019 2:32 PM EST2019-12-02 19:32:13 GMT

    WSIL - We might only see a little sun on Tuesday but dry skies are expected.  ...

    WSIL - We might only see a little sun on Tuesday but dry skies are expected.  ...

  • Deer harvest numbers down in opening weekend of Illinois firearm season

    Deer harvest numbers down in opening weekend of Illinois firearm season

    Monday, December 2 2019 11:50 AM EST2019-12-02 16:50:12 GMT

    Deer hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season. That number is down more than 8,000 compared to 2018.

    Deer hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season. That number is down more than 8,000 compared to 2018.

  • Chilly, blustery Monday, but getting warmer by midweek

    Chilly, blustery Monday, but getting warmer by midweek

    Monday, December 2 2019 8:03 AM EST2019-12-02 13:03:54 GMT

    Gloomy and cold for Monday. We're tracking a few light snow showers, flurries, and drizzle through much of the morning, but otherwise cloudy and temperatures hovering in the mid 30s through much of the day. 

    Gloomy and cold for Monday. We're tracking a few light snow showers, flurries, and drizzle through much of the morning, but otherwise cloudy and temperatures hovering in the mid 30s through much of the day. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.