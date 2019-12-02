The Latest: Gov.-elect Beshear fills several key posts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on appointments by Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear has appointed his running mate, a leading Democratic lawmaker and the ex-mayor of Lexington to high-profile jobs in the administration he’s forming.

Beshear said Monday that Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman will serve as secretary of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. It reinforces her leading role in shaping education policy.

The governor-elect has selected longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins to serve as his senior adviser. Adkins finished second behind Beshear in this year’s Democratic primary for governor. He has served in the legislature since the 1980s and in recent years has been the top-ranking Democrat in the GOP-led House.

Beshear says former Lexington Mayor Jim Gray will serve as transportation secretary.

In other announcements, Beshear says Col. Haldane Lamberton will serve as adjutant general and retired Lt. Col. Keith Jackson will be veterans affairs commissioner.

4:25 a.m.

Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear is set to make some key appointments in his new administration.

A release from Beshear’s transition team says the Democrat is scheduled to announce the appointments Monday at the state Capitol in Frankfort.

Beshear and Lt. Gov.-elect Jacqueline Coleman will be sworn in at the Capitol on Dec. 10. Lawmakers will convene in early January.

Beshear defeated Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in a close election.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.