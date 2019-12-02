Rock slide closes part of highway in central Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rock slide closes part of highway in central Missouri

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one person suffered minor injuries after a rock slide closed a mid-Missouri highway.

The rock slide occurred Sunday night on Highway 54 near Osage Beach. As of early afternoon Monday, transportation officials had cleared rocks enough to open one lane of the highway.

Osage Beach police Lt. Mike O’Day said 34-year-old Victor Bautiasta of Osage Beach was injured when a large rock fell on his vehicle, causing serious front-end damage.

Another driver hit a large rock in the roadway but he was not injured.

KRCG reports Missouri transportation officials said heavy rain in the area in recent weeks likely caused the rock slide. Some of the rocks were as large as cars and required special equipment to be broken up and moved.

