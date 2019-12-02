Deer harvest numbers down in opening weekend of Illinois firearm - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deer harvest numbers down in opening weekend of Illinois firearm season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) – Deer hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season. That number is down more than 8,000 compared to 2018 when hunters across the state took 58,836 deer during the first weekend. 

Statewide, Randolph County led the way with 1553 deer taken. Every county in Southern Illinois, except Pulaski, had less deer killed this year compared to 2018.

COUNTY  2018   2019 

Randolph  1637   1553

Jackson  1717   1422

Jefferson  1334   1251

Williamson  1256   1220

Pope  1176   1064

Johnson  1205   1026

Wayne  1022   943

Union  981   913

Perry  1000   882

Franklin  961   853

Hamilton  836   717

Hardin  690   602

Saline  666   602

White  527   426

Alexander  353   311

Massac  286   261

Pulaski  207   209

The second Firearm Deer Season will run December 5-8. 

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 13-15;

Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in select counties only) on Dec. 26-29, 2019 and Jan. 17-19, 2020; 

Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 19, 2020 (archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 5-8 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)

