Deer harvest numbers down in opening weekend of Illinois firearm season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) – Deer hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season. That number is down more than 8,000 compared to 2018 when hunters across the state took 58,836 deer during the first weekend.
Statewide, Randolph County led the way with 1553 deer taken. Every county in Southern Illinois, except Pulaski, had less deer killed this year compared to 2018.
COUNTY 2018 2019
Randolph 1637 1553
Jackson 1717 1422
Jefferson 1334 1251
Williamson 1256 1220
Pope 1176 1064
Johnson 1205 1026
Wayne 1022 943
Union 981 913
Perry 1000 882
Franklin 961 853
Hamilton 836 717
Hardin 690 602
Saline 666 602
White 527 426
Alexander 353 311
Massac 286 261
Pulaski 207 209
The second Firearm Deer Season will run December 5-8.
