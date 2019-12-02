Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting son

GREENVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky man has been charged with fatally shooting his son.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that investigators think 70-year-old George Rudy Cundiff of Greenville shot his 42-year-old son, Christopher Seth Cundiff, on Sunday during a domestic dispute. The younger man was taken to a hospital in Owensboro, where he died.

Authorities say George Cundiff is being held at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center on a charge of murder-domestic violence. The jail’s website doesn’t say whether Cundiff has an attorney.

