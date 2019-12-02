Brick and Mortar: Two Bugs and a Bean

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Two Bugs and a Bean is a not-for-profit children’s resale boutique located in the Murdale Shopping Center in Carbondale.

Operator Christine O'Dell says they're a subsidiary of the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, a not-for-profit organization that serves area foster families by meeting their immediate needs with supplies that are needed when a new foster child is placed with them.

Two Bugs and a Bean offers children’s clothing size Preemie through Teen, shoes, baby gear and more.

Watch the videos above to see Evie Allen and Dave Davis tour the business.

For more information about Two Bugs and a Bean either visit shop's Facebook page or stop by in person at 1821 W Main St., Carbondale, Illinois.