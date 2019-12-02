Chilly, blustery Monday, but getting warmer by midweek - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chilly, blustery Monday, but getting warmer by midweek

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Gloomy and cold for Monday. We're tracking a few light snow showers, flurries, and drizzle through much of the morning, but otherwise cloudy and temperatures hovering in the mid 30s through much of the day. 

The breeze will remain out of the northwest and become gradually lighter through the afternoon. 

High pressure moves to the south of the region Tuesday and switch winds back out of the south and southwest. That will usher in some slightly warmer weather through the middle of the week. 

Another cold front is expected Thursday night as low pressure tracks to our south. A few rain showers are possible late Thursday night into Friday morning followed by another slight cool down at the end of the week. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

