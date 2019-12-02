Cancer in remission for boy swarmed with birthday cards - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cancer in remission for boy swarmed with birthday cards

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The family of a 10-year-old Kentucky boy who received thousands of birthday cards during his last bout of chemotherapy has given him more great news: His cancer is now in remission.

News outlets report Carter Matthew Willett’s family announced the news Wednesday on a Facebook page documenting his illness. His most recent round of chemotherapy ended days earlier.

The family’s video was posted about a year after Carter was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma shows his mother, Kimberly Young Willett, sharing the news. Carter grins widely in response and then hugs his mom.

The page says Carter had a bump on his head since he was 4 months old, but it started to bother him last year. It was removed, and the family learned the bump had been a cancerous tumor.

