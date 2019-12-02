Fatal crash in Jackson County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fatal crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person is dead following a crash on Gorham Road in Jackson County.

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, (December 1) deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gorham Road approximately one mile west of Highway 3, where they found an unresponsive male lying in the roadway outside of a 2018 Dodge Ram that was off the road in a ditch.

Lucas Bryant, 28, of Murphysboro was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Jackson County Crash Reconstruction Unit.

