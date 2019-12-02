New Carbondale Warming Center opens its doors

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The city opened its new Warming Center to help neighbors in need during the colder months.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Families were able to step back into time at the 7th annual Old Fashioned Christmas in Pinckneyville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Traffic on Interstate 57 is being diverted off at Exit 71 for Benton and West City following an incident with a semi.
(WSIL) -- With another Black Friday behind us, the big focus this weekend was on shopping locally for this year's Small Business Saturday.
MARION (WSIL) -- Hundreds of children were able to get a holiday picture with someone whose heart is two sizes too small.
Showers and storms this morning will carry over into the afternoon.
It was a disappointing end to a historic season for the Murphsyboro Red Devils.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- As winter starts approaching and the cold weather follows with it, many may want to curl up next to a nice warm fire.
