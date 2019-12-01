Museum in Pinckneyville holds Old Fashioned Christmas

Families were able to step back into time at the 7th annual Old Fashioned Christmas in Pinckneyville.

The event on Sunday took place at the Illinois Rural Heritage Museum.

The museum allows visitors to experience the changing rural lifestyle from 1850 forward through exhibits, videos and displays.

For the Old Fashioned Christmas, there was holiday music, cookies and refreshments along with photos with Santa and Mrs.Claus for the kids.

In addition to those activities, there were also decorated Christmas trees, nativity scenes and lighted Christmas villages on display.

Gaylen Greer, a volunteer, says the museum helps visitors to learn about regional history and also gives them an appreciation for modern conveniences.

"Learn about what it was like to be around and living in the country in the 30s or 40s or even before that and understand what the difference in life between then and now," he explains. "We didn't have Black Friday shopping back then, we hoped that we could make something or give something for the kids."

The museum will stay decorated through the end of the year and is open each week Thursday- Sunday.

Illinois Rural Heritage Museum

187 Fairground Rd.

Pinckneyville, IL 62274

(618) 357-8908