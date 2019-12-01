Another cloudy and chilly day ahead as we kick off the work week

WSIL -- Another dreary and breezy day for the area but we have some changes on the way.

Isolated light rain will continue to move out of the area this evening with overnight temperatures dipping into the low 30s. Flurries will be a possibility as temperatures begin to drop, however, major impacts are not expected. Monday will be another cloudy and chilly day. Mostly cloudy skies will continue tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s. Winds will stay breezy out the northwest with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

Drier and warmer weather is around the corner.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.