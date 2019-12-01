3 weekend homicides reported in Kansas City, Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating three weekend homicides in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Police spokesman Jacob Becchina said one man was found shot inside an apartment Sunday. Two other victims were found lying in the street in two separate incidents on Saturday.

Becchina says one person is in custody in connection with the man found in an apartment near East 29th Street and Prospect Avenue, but no arrests had been made in the other two homicides.

One man was found lying in the street near 38th Street and Monroe Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Another man was found near Gregory Boulevard and Flora Avenue with gunshot wounds around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

