3 people die as 2 vehicles swept off flooded Missouri roads

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - Three people died in southeast Missouri when their vehicles were swept off flooded roads in Bollinger County on Saturday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says two boys died and an adult man and a 2-year-old boy were injured when their vehicle was swept off a bridge. In a separate incident, a 48-year-old Louisiana man died.

The 5-year-old and 8-year-old boys died after their vehicle was swept off a road about five miles southeast of Patton, Missouri, around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Luttrull, who was driving, and the 2-year-old from Sedgewickville, Missouri, were taken to hospitals.

The boys’ names weren’t immediately released.

The Patrol says Todd Dean of Mandeville, Louisiana, died around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle was swept off a road about 1 mile outside of Sedgewickville, Missouri.

