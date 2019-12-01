Cold, cloudy, and breezy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- Clouds are rolling in this morning bringing cooler air and windy conditions with them. Highs this afternoon likely top out in the low 40s with wind chill values in the high 20s and low 30s this afternoon. A chance for showers returns to the forecast for those in the northern half of our viewing area, primarily in the afternoon. Those showers may change over to flurries as temperatures drop tonight. Monday brings another chilly and breezy day. 

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

    Sunday, December 1 2019 9:09 AM EST2019-12-01 14:09:45 GMT
