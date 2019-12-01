Red Devils are welcomed home

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Red Devils are the class 4-A runner up and, Saturday, the town of gave the team a hero's welcome.

Many of the players have been together since the 5th and 6th grade.

The group did something no other Murphysboro team had ever done by getting to the state championship game.

Residents of the town say they couldn't be more proud of the team for achieving what they did.

""This is a historic team, and it goes without saying that we are so very proud of them. Their hardwork, their dedication; football is a sport: you train, you train, you train and then you play a few games. We were just really lucky to get to play a lot longer this year and enjoy the senior season with the football team," says mother Nany Mcnitt.

At a later date, there will be a special banquet to honor the team members and the amount of work they put in.