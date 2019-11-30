Semi crash in Franklin County blocks northbound traffic - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Semi crash in Franklin County blocks northbound traffic

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Traffic on Interstate 57 is being diverted off at Exit 71 for Benton and West City following an incident with a semi.

According to Illinois State police, the crash has blocked both lanes of traffic. 

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. right after mile marker 72. 

Fire fighters with Benton and West City responded to the scene as well as Illinois State Troopers. 

No word yet on the condition of the semi driver.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

