Kids in Marion get holiday pictures with the grouchy green guy

Hundreds of children were able to get a holiday picture with someone whose heart is two sizes too small.

Families came out to Jack and Josie's in Marion to pose with the grouchy green guy.

Although parents were happy for the opportunity, some kids were a little more thrilled than others.

Visitors were also able to shop around the store that offers candy, homemade ice cream and toys.

Owner Brandon Chaplin says the store, which has been open for a year, helps to bring out the kid in everyone.

"We have a little something for everyone here. From toys for 0 to six months to some of the boxes say a hundred years," Chaplain explains. "We try to

obviously get new items but we also have some of the classic board games, puzzles and that nature."

The event also took place on Small Business Saturday, which is meant to highlight local businesses during the holiday season.

Chaplain says the movement is important as it helps to keep money in small communities, "Trying to shop small and keep those dollars in the community and just how big of an impact hat has."

If you missed pictures with the grouchy green guy, there's some other upcoming events for the family taking place at the store.

On December 7th, there will be photos with Elf on a Shelf starting at 9 a.m.

There will also be cookies and ice cream with Santa on December 21st at 9 a.m.



