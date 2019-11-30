Police: La Grange man charged after fatally shooting son

LA GRANGE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a La Grange man has been arrested following a fatal shooting involving his son during a domestic altercation.

Kentucky State Police say 71-year-old Joseph O’Daniel shot and killed 42-year-old William O’Daniel on Wednesday at a home in La Grange. According to police, Joseph O’Daniel is William O’Daniel’s father.

No further information has been released about the shooting.

Jospeh O’Daniel has been charged with murder and is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. He was booked on a $1 million cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.

