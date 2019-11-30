Front pushes through this evening

(WSIL) -- Showers and storms this morning will carry over into the afternoon. Sort of a second round of storms, with the potential for hail and wind, may develop ahead of a cold front as it makes its final push through the region. Ahead of the front, temperatures should surge into the upper 50s and low 60s. Behind the front we will clear out and temperatures likely will drop quickly into the early morning hours on Sunday. Expect a windy and chilly end to the weekend. Dry weather looks to be inbound for the work week ahead.

