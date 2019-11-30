Longtime St. Louis Urban League president dies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Longtime St. Louis Urban League president dies

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The longtime leader of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has died.

Relatives of James Buford say he died Friday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a brief, undisclosed illness. He was 75.

Buford was known for his work to try and bridge racial gaps between blacks and whites in St. Louis. He served as president of the St. Louis Urban League for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2013.

Mayor Lyda Krewson called Buford a “strong leader of change” in the community.

Buford was born in St. Louis in 1944. His father was one of the city’s first black police officers.

Details about a memorial service have not yet been released.

