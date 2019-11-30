A ship that has been at an Illinois port for years will move

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) - An abandoned-looking bulk carrier ship will finally be moved from an Illinois port after sitting there for decades.

C-T-C No. 1, which is currently at the Port of Chicago, is a shipping freighter that first set sail in 1943. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the ship originally hauled cargo, including raw materials for steelmakers, across the Great Lakes. But most recently, it had been used for cement storage until 2009.

Illinois International Port District Executive Director Clayton Harris III says ship owner Grand River Navigation should tow away and scrap the ship in a few weeks.

The ship's removal will free up more dock space that can be leased out. Harris estimates the ship's metal will fetch over $1 million when scrapped.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

