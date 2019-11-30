Hit-and-run accidents kill pedestrians in KC, St. Louis Co. - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hit-and-run accidents kill pedestrians in KC, St. Louis Co.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police on both sides of Missouri are investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accidents.

In south St. Louis County, a man was fatally struck Friday afternoon while crossing South Broadway. The car that hit the man drove away. Police are asking for help from any witnesses.

In Kansas City, a man was struck Friday night on Independence Avenue. The vehicle left the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Names of both victims have not been released.

