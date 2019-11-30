Screening of gun violence initiative, discussion scheduled - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Screening of gun violence initiative, discussion scheduled

CHICAGO (AP) - A screening of WTTW’s year-long initiative on gun violence and a discussion on the topic are scheduled for Wednesday.

WTTW and Leadership Greater Chicago will co-host the event on the lasting impact of gun violence.

WTTW’s “Firsthand: Gun Violence” will be shown. It follows the lives of five Chicago residents affected by violence with firearms. It’s a 15-part digital series reported in partnership with The Trace, a national news organization covering gun violence.

Brandis Friedman of “Chicago Tonight” will moderate the discussion. It will feature two initiative participants. Reality Allah is an ex-offender now working with READI Chicago. Police Sgt. Jermaine Harris from the Austin neighborhood’s 15th District advocates social justice.

There are admission fees to the 6 p.m. event at Venue SIX10.

