Big obstacles remain before Chicago gets long-awaited casino

By SOPHIA TAREEN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Even though Illinois lawmakers have finally approved a Chicago casino, the city faces major obstacles before anyone can place bets.

One of the biggest issues is trying to make it more profitable.

A feasibility study says the tax and fee structure for a Chicago casino is the highest in the nation and will make it difficult for a developer to profit. Lawmakers adjourned their veto session this month without addressing the issue. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says they’ll try again in January.

The city also must find a location that’ll draw crowds and will face competition from surrounding states.

Chicago’s casino was approved as part of a massive statewide gambling expansion that includes five other casinos in Chicago’s south suburbs, Waukegan, Danville, Rockford and southern Illinois.

