Murphysboro gets standing ovation despite loss in championship game

It was a disappointing end to a historic season for the Murphsyboro Red Devils.
JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- As winter starts approaching and the cold weather follows with it, many may want to curl up next to a nice warm fire.
Sterling Newman made some big plays to take down the Nashville Hornets 35-14.
A Kentucky police officer has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Thanksgiving.
WSIL - Heavy rain is expected Saturday morning across the region.
The state championship games in all eight classes of IHSA football are set. WSIL News 3 will be airing the games which play on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.
(WSIL) -- Shower chances Friday will begin to build during late morning and continue to grow into the evening.
A heart transplant recipient is recovering nicely thanks to his doctors, nurses, and two Illinois State Police troopers.
If you want to sip wine and eat gourmet food, this may be the Dream Job for you.
DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- A wood-burning stove may have been the cause of a house fire in Du Quoin Thursday evening.
