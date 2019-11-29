Murphysboro gets standing ovation despite loss in championship g - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro gets standing ovation despite loss in championship game

DEKALB (WSIL) -- It was a disappointing end to a historic season for the Murphsyboro Red Devils. The team lost 50-14 in the state title game.

Murphysboro never really got going against a tough Richmond-Burton squad.

The area community turned out in big numbers to support the Red Devils and some got to the game a little bit late due to bus issues.

Murphysboro coach Gary Carter joined Sports Director Jason Hurst and Reporter Kendra Sheehan live on Friday night's Sports Extra. You can watch his reaction in the video above.

