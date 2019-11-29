Officer resigns after DUI arrest on Thanksgiving - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officer resigns after DUI arrest on Thanksgiving

Posted: Updated:

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Kentucky police officer has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving. A Paducah officer saw a car pull into a parking spot in the 3100 block of Broadway.

The officer recognized the driver as Nicholas Rolens, 27, an off duty Paducah police officer.

The McCracken County Sheriff's department took over the investigation and determined Rolens was driving under the influence. He was booked into the Graves County Jail.

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird released the following statement:

Early Thursday morning I was made aware Officer Nicholas Rolens, a four-year officer with the Paducah Police Department, had been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. At that time, an internal investigation was initiated. After reviewing the facts of the case, I met with Officer Rolens Friday morning. During the meeting, Rolens accepted complete responsibility for his actions and resigned his position as a Paducah Police officer. It is extremely disappointing to lose an officer under these circumstances. As police officers, we know and understand the high standard of conduct we are held to, both on and off duty. Although we strive to always maintain those high standards, police officers are human and make mistakes. While I am disappointed in the mistake of one, I am thankful for the officers and deputy who Thursday morning upheld the police department’s core values of Professionalism, Accountability and Integrity. 
 
 

