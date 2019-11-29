2 Missouri police officers hurt after parked patrol car hit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 Missouri police officers hurt after parked patrol car hit

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Police Department says two of its officers suffered minor injuries after their parked patrol car was rear-ended by a speeding motorist.

The Kansas City Star reports the crash happened about 2:45 a.m. while officers were attempting to have an abandoned vehicle towed.

The motorist jumped out of the wrecked car and ran. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Both officers were taken to a hospital.

The suspect was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.