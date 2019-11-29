Soggy Saturday in the forecast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Soggy Saturday in the forecast

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Heavy rain is expected Saturday morning across the region.  Showers are possible in the afternoon. South winds will be strong and gusty and help lift afternoon temperatures to near 60.

Jim has latest the forecast including a look at how much rain to expect and the latest view on radar coming up on News 3 this evening. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Officer resigns after DUI arrest on Thanksgiving

    Officer resigns after DUI arrest on Thanksgiving

    Friday, November 29 2019 3:36 PM EST2019-11-29 20:36:36 GMT

    A Kentucky police officer has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Thanksgiving.

    A Kentucky police officer has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Thanksgiving.

  • Soggy Saturday in the forecast

    Soggy Saturday in the forecast

    Friday, November 29 2019 3:07 PM EST2019-11-29 20:07:53 GMT

    WSIL - Heavy rain is expected Saturday morning across the region.  

    WSIL - Heavy rain is expected Saturday morning across the region.  

  • WSIL News 3 to broadcast IHSA state championship football games

    WSIL News 3 to broadcast IHSA state championship football games

    Friday, November 29 2019 2:20 PM EST2019-11-29 19:20:15 GMT

    The state championship games in all eight classes of IHSA football are set. WSIL News 3 will be airing the games which play on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. 

    The state championship games in all eight classes of IHSA football are set. WSIL News 3 will be airing the games which play on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.