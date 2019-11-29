Police pursuit in Kansas ends in fatal shooting in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police pursuit in Kansas ends in fatal shooting in Missouri

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) - Authorities in Kansas and Missouri are investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting after a police pursuit in both states.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that an officer from the Pittsburg Police Department attempted a traffic stop early Friday morning because the license tag was registered to a different vehicle. The driver failed to stop.

When the fleeing vehicle became disabled along the Kansas and Missouri state line, the driver ran out of it with a shotgun into a field. The officer pursued on foot into Barton County, Missouri, where the shooting occurred.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Pelican of Pittsburg, died at Pittsburg hospital of his injuries. No officers were hurt.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation that occurred in their jurisdiction.

