Rainy start to the weekend

(WSIL) -- Shower chances Friday will begin to build during late morning and continue to grow into the evening. Showers will likely persist into Saturday Morning. A cold front will move through Saturday afternoon and evening and dry us out overnight. A small chance for showers lingers on Sunday. Temperatures will likely be stuck in the low 40s this afternoon. Temperatures rebound on Saturday, warming back into the high 50s and low 60s. 

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor is back tonight with another look at your forecast. 

