18-year-old charged in deadly St. Louis carjacking - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

18-year-old charged in deadly St. Louis carjacking

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 18-year-old has been charged in a deadly carjacking in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kai'von De'meze Johnson was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of 30-year-old Victor Gonzalez-Romero.

Surveillance video recorded a driver pass Gonzalez-Romero’s Isuzu Rodeo on Sunday night in a stolen Lexus RX300 and park at the curb. Court documents say someone exited the Lexus and shot Romero. Then someone hopped in the Isuzu.

Two days later, police spotted the Lexus and chased it until it crashed. Johnson was arrested after running.

Johnson told police that three others ranging in age from 14 to 20 were involved in the theft of the Lexus and the carjacking. He said he didn’t shoot Gonzalez-Romero.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.