Job Squad: November 29, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are a few employers ready to hire someone new in this week's Job Squad Report.

Carterville Quik Lube is hiring for full-time positions. Those interested are asked to apply in person at 107 Municipal Drive Carterville, IL 62918.

Timberline Fisheries is hosting two open interview days. Monday, December 2nd from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Tuesday, December 3rd from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. There are full and part-time entry-level and management positions available including production, packaging, shipping and more. You can also schedule an interview time by calling 800-423-2248 or in person at 201 E. Timberline Road in Marion.

Centerstone is hiring counselors for crisis, therapists, clinicians, and a residential TA. Open interviews will be Friday, December 6 from 10 a.m - 3 p.m. Participants should bring a resume to the Centerstone facility at 403 Commerce Dr in Carterville.

VF Outlet Mall in West Frankfort is looking for a temporary sales associate part-time. Previous retail experience is not required but preferred. To apply, visit Kontoor Brands' website.

If you want to sip wine and eat gourmet food, this may be the Dream Job for you. What a Life Tours is looking for a Tuscany tour tester. The company is also paying $300 as a thank you. They are looking for a passionate traveler and foodie to give feedback after an exclusive first taste of the new tours. The successful applicant will get an all-expenses-paid 3-night stay in a Florence wine resort, sampling new food and wine tours across Tuscany. Private transfers in a luxury car. Entries are open till Sunday, November 30th at 11:59 p.m. Applications can be found online at What A Life Tours' website.

