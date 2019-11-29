Fort Boonesborough presents 18th century Christmas program - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fort Boonesborough presents 18th century Christmas program

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Fort Boonesborough State Park is offering a glimpse of Christmas past with an event next week.

The “18th Century Christmas at the Fort” is set for Dec. 6 and 7. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for ages 6 to 12 and free for anyone under 6. Admission includes refreshments, entertainment, crafts and photos with Father Christmas.

Guests at the Friday event will be able to see the fort lit with candle lanterns and bonfires. Cabins will be decorated and occupied by living history interpreters.

Period music and refreshments will be available in the Blockhouse Tavern with displays of foods from the time period. Children will have a chance to make a simple toy.

Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7.

