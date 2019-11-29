Butcher donates deer meat to Kentucky food bank

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky butcher is asking hunters to donate any unwanted deer so the meat can be distributed through charities.

WLKY-TV reports the Taylorsville Butcher Block announced recently it had collected 642 pounds (291 kilograms) of deer meat through the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry Program. The shop is donating hundreds of pounds of deer meat to a local food bank.

The charity says it offers a way for hunters to donate harvested deer to Kentucky’s needy through processors and charities. WDRB-TV says Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry donated 207 pounds (93.8 kilograms) of venison to the Healing Place men’s campus in Louisville

Hunters for the Hungry donates 50,000 to 70,000 pounds (22,679 to 31,751 kilograms) of venison to food banks across the state, or enough for about 300,000 meals.

